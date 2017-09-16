Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Officers found the device at a house in St Gall's Avenue

An explosive device which had been placed inside a gas box of a house in west Belfast partially detonated, police have said.

Officers were called to the house in St Gall's Avenue at about 20:40 BST on Friday, to investigate a report of a smell of petrol at the property.

When they arrived, they discovered the suspicious object in the gas box.

Army bomb disposal officers were called to examine the object and declared it to be a "crude explosive device".

The remnants of the partially exploded device have been taken away for further examination.