Man charged over Larne attempted murder

Image caption Shots were fired at the house and a family car was destroyed in the attack

A 23-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a gun attack on a young family's home in Larne, County Antrim, on Monday.

Shots were fired into a bedroom of the house on Brustin Brae Road as three children slept inside during the early hours of the morning.

A car was also set alight and destroyed in the attack.

The man has also been charged with hijacking and aggravated vehicle taking and is due in court in Ballymena later.

In addition to the Larne offences, he has also been charged over an incident in the Antrim area on 18 August.

He is accused of attempted aggravated burglary, criminal damage, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.