The aerospace company, Bombardier, has announced another 95 redundancies at its Northern Ireland operations.

The job losses, which will affect support staff, are not related to the aerospace firm's trade dispute in the United States.

The company said: "We acknowledge the impact this will have on our workforce and their families".

It said it would "explore opportunities to help mitigate the number of compulsory redundancies."

The company added: "We need to continue to cut costs to help ensure our long-term competitiveness."

In October 2016, the firm said it would cut about 7,500 jobs globally, mostly in its railways division.

These redundancies form part of that total.

Earlier this year, Bombardier also signed a contract with IBM to outsource technology operations.

At the time, the firm said the deal was intended to improve productivity and reduce costs.

Last year, the company announced it was cutting 1,000 jobs in Northern Ireland, about 20% of its local workforce.

That was in response to severe financial pressure as cost overruns on its new CSeries jet drained cash out of the company.

It is now facing a complaint from rival firm Boeing that it has engaged in anti-competitive practices by selling the CSeries below cost in the US.

Boeing wants the US trade authorities to impose financial penalties.

DUP and Sinn Féin leaders say that if the Boeing's compliant is upheld it would have "serious implications" for Bombardier's NI operation.