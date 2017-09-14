From the section

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption The house on Killyglen Road was badly damaged in the fire

A County Antrim man has pleaded not guilty to five charges related to an ongoing feud in Larne.

Stephen Paul Lynch, 35, is charged with arson, endangering life with intent, intimidation, threats to kill, criminal damage endangering life and attempting to obstruct police.

All the alleged offences took place in April.

The arson charge relates to a car that was torched and left at the front door of a house on Larne's Killyglen Road.

Mr Lynch, from Cairn Road in Carrickfergus, entered not guilty pleas to all charges at Antrim Crown Court on Thursday, and was remanded in custody.

His trial is set to start on 12 December.