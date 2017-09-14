Image copyright Google Maps Image caption St Mary's Gardens is a housing estate in west Belfast

A number of suspected stolen paintings and a "significant quantity" of ammunition have been found after police searched a property in west Belfast.

Officers recovered a magazine along with the ammunition and artwork at an address in St Mary's Gardens in the Beechmount area earlier on Thursday.

Army Technical Officers (ATO) were called to the scene to examine the ammunition before all the items were taken away for further investigation.

Police have appealed for information.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) statement said the search was conducted by its Belfast District Support Team.

"Detectives from Musgrave Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating the circumstances surrounding the recovery of all of the items," added the statement.