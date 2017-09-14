Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Mrs Millican, a 51-year-old mother of four, was shot in the chest at the laundrette where she worked

The trial has begun of a County Londonderry man accused of murdering a woman in a laundrette in Portstewart more than six years ago.

Fifty-five-year-old Fred McClenaghan from Broad Street in Magherafelt denies murdering Marion Millican.

Mrs Millican, a 51-year-old mother of four, was shot at the laundrette where she worked on 11 March, 2011.

The trial, at Belfast Crown Court, is expected to last for up to six weeks.