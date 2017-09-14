Marion Millican: Trial of laundrette murder accused begins
- 14 September 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
The trial has begun of a County Londonderry man accused of murdering a woman in a laundrette in Portstewart more than six years ago.
Fifty-five-year-old Fred McClenaghan from Broad Street in Magherafelt denies murdering Marion Millican.
Mrs Millican, a 51-year-old mother of four, was shot at the laundrette where she worked on 11 March, 2011.
The trial, at Belfast Crown Court, is expected to last for up to six weeks.