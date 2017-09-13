Image caption Steven Colwell was driving a stolen car when he was shot dead in 2006

A passenger in a stolen car at the centre of a fatal police shooting in 2006 has told a court there was "no call" for the officer to open fire.

Mark Paul was giving evidence at the inquest into the death of 23-year-old Steven Colwell, the driver of the car.

He was shot dead in Ballynahinch, County Down, by a PSNI officer after he failed to stop at a vehicle checkpoint.

Six people were in the car at the time of the shooting which happened on Easter Sunday morning, 16 April 2006.

'Intoxicated'

Mr Paul, who was a front seat passenger, told the inquest that while his memory of the events 11 years ago was poor, there was "no reason at all" for the police officer to open fire.

He denied that Mr Colwell drove the car at the policeman.

He said Mr Colwell revved the engine "gently" and then the shots rang out.

On the morning in question, Mr Paul admitted being intoxicated, following nights of drinking and drug-taking.

Under cross-examination, Mr Paul said he could not remember giving an earlier interview to the Police Ombudsman's Office in which he said: "Steven tried to drive round him and the officer fired."

The inquest continues.