Image copyright Becon Consortium Image caption An artist's impression of the proposed waste facility

A £240m waste incinerator facility in County Antrim has been given planning approval - in the absence of a minister - by the Department for Infrastructure.

The controversial project, at Hightown Quarry near Glengormley, had previously been turned down in 2015 by then environment minister, Mark H Durkan.

But last year the company behind the scheme, Arc21, appealed against his decision to the Planning Appeals Commission, which recommended approval.

The department has now agreed.

It said it was "in the public interest to make the decision without further delay".

The Department for Infrastructure took over planning responsibilities in the re-organisation of Stormont departments and its minister has the final say on major applications.

But there has not been a functioning Northern Ireland Executive since January.

Ulster Unionist MLA Steve Aiken tweeted: "How can [a] civil servant make this decision - will they be personally responsible for [the] enormous cost implications?"

The facility plans to deal with black bin waste from six super councils.

It has been controversial from the start with residents of Glengormley opposing it because of concerns about traffic and the effect on property prices.

More than 3,500 objections were lodged when the planning application was first made.

The Department of Infrastructure said it took the decision to approve the plan having "carefully considered and agreed" with the PAC report.