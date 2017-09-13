Image caption A car was burnt out during the attack in Brustin Brae Road

A man has been charged with attempted murder over a gun attack at a house in Larne in the early hours of Monday.

Three children, aged 10, seven and three, were asleep in a house in Brustin Brae Road when shots were fired into their bedroom.

Shots were also fired into the hallway. No-one was injured. A car was also set alight and destroyed in the attack.

The 30-year-old man has also been charged with hijacking and aggravated vehicle taking.

He faces further charges of attempted aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon in the Antrim area on 18 August and with criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon at Victoria Road in Larne on 29 August.

He is due to appear in Ballymena Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

A 30-year-old woman has also been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice linked to the incidents in Larne on Monday morning. She is due in court next month.

Image caption A number of bullets struck the house

Two guns were found during searches in Larne on Tuesday.

Police have linked Monday's attack to an ongoing feud.

In a separate incident, a house was badly damaged and two cars destroyed in an arson attack in Larne in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Firefighters put out the blaze at the house in Magee Park.