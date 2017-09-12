Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Robin Stewart, Jim Wilson and David Campbell at a press conference on Monday announcing the Red Hand Commando had applied to be legalised

The Red Hand Commando, a loyalist paramilitary group, has applied to the Home Office asking to be taken off the list of proscribed organisations.

It is affiliated with the Ulster Volunteer Force, which is blamed for some 500 murders during the Troubles.

It comes 10 years after the group formally ended its armed campaign, in May 2007.

The bid came in a 100-page document which was also sent to the Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation.

That document laid out the case for the Red Hand Commando to be de-proscribed.

The move has been endorsed by the umbrella group, the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), and is seen as a test case.

"The LCC hopes that HM government will recognise that this application is made sincerely and in good faith, and will respond positively," said the council.

"It is further hoped that this course being taken by the Red Hand Commando can lay out a road map for the transformation of loyalist groups in general and that this action might be followed in due course by the other two main loyalist groups."

The Home Secretary has 90 days to respond to the application.

Loyalists say if rejected, an "itemised bill" will set out the reasons why and that a further application can be made within six months.

In October 1994, alongside the UDA and UVF, the group was part of the Combined Loyalist Military Command ceasefire.

Image caption Between 1966 and 1999 the UVF and the Red Hand Commando reportedly killed nearly 550 people

In its legalisation bid, the Red Hand Commando repeated its apology from the 1994 ceasefire statement, "offering true and abject remorse to all innocent victims of the conflict here".

The final sentence reads: "The peace is harder to win that the war."

Loyalist Communities Council chairman David Campbell said the Red Hand Commando had not engaged in violent or criminal activity for "many years".

Image caption A letter from the Loyalist Communities Council in support of the Red Hand Commando move

Journalist and author Brian Rowan was one of few journalists at a briefing about the application.

"That claim will be tested in a security and intelligence assessment that will inform the Home Secretary's decision," he said.

"The Red Hand Commando has put itself up for that fine detail scrutiny."

Former RHC member Jim Wilson told the BBC's Nolan Show that the organisation had been engaged in a process "of trying to work towards a better society" over the last 10 to 14 years.

He offered "true and abject remorse" to the victims of the organisation but said the conflict "was not of our making".

The UK government said proscription decisions in relation to Northern Ireland were a matter for the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

"As a general rule, however, we do not comment on individual organisations currently being considered for de-proscription," said a government spokesperson.