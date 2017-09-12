From the section

A number of homes have been evacuated and motorway traffic has been affected by a security alert in Belfast.

Police are at the scene of the alert on North Queen Street and have closed the road.

The Westlink has been reduced to one lane northbound between Clifton Street and York Street.

The Divis Street onslip is closed.

Southbound Westlink traffic has also been affected by a broken-down car.

The vehicle is blocking the inside lane, near the Clifton street onslip.