The arrest of Northern Ireland football manager Michael O'Neill on a drink-driving charge is the biggest story in Tuesday's papers.

"O'Neill drink-drive charge" is the headline in The Sun, which reports that the 48-year-old was arrested by police in Scotland just before 01:00 BST on Sunday.

The paper devotes almost a page to the story in its inside pages.

The Belfast Telegraph also features the story on its front page, pointing out that Mr O'Neill faces a court appearance "within days of [Northern Ireland's] World Cup clash with Germany".

'Crazy' border

Richard Moore has been hailed as the "Derry Lama" by no less that Joanna Lumley, the Irish News reports.

The Absolutely Fabulous star was in Londonderry for the 30th anniversary of the charity Children in Crossfire, along with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

Richard Moore, who was blinded by a plastic bullet fired by a soldier when he was 10 years old, is director of the charity.

Ms Lumley also told the gathering that a post-Brexit hard Irish border would be "crazy".

The Dalai Lama used the occasion to call for a "nuclear-free world".

Both the News Letter and Belfast Telegraph also cover Ms Lumley's remarks on the border.

Legalised commandoes?

The Irish News lead story covers a Larne man's claim that loyalist UVF are trying to collect a £50,000 bounty on his head.

The claim came after a gun attack on a family home in Larne in the early hours of Monday morning.

The man told the paper: "It's the UVF sanctioning this and I have been told they are trying to kill me."

The News Letter reports that the UVF-linked Red Hand Commando (RHC) paramilitary group has applied to be legalised.

Members of the organisation travelled to London last Wednesday to formally hand in an application for the organisation to be removed from a list of outlawed groups.

Former RHC prisoner Jim Wilson said the group can not change the past but could change the future.

The News Letter devotes two pages of coverage to the story on its inside pages, in one of the related stories Mr Wilson informs the paper that no one has been sworn into the RHC in the last 10 years.

Situations vacant

Turning to politics, the News Letter is reporting that the DUP is to recruit a new chief executive.

However the paper says that the party's entire membership have not been informed of the position only being advertised on a notice board in the party's headquarters.

The story is by the News Letter's political editor Sam McBride, who writes that several DUP members have said the DUP's influential backroom operator, Timothy Johnston, is favourite to take the job.

The News Letter's editorial states that Rev Mervyn Gibson, the leading Orangeman, was right to defend Arlene Foster for her infamous "crocodiles" remark.

Referring to her party's opposition to an Irish language act in Northern Ireland, the DUP leader had said: "If you feed a crocodile, they're going to keep coming back and looking for more."

The News Letter says Mrs Foster's remark referred to republicans, not nationalists or Irish speakers, and the paper suggests she was correct in her assessment as Sinn Féin would return with a "fresh demand in a year or two".

'County paradise'

And finally, do you have £1.75m handy?

Because if you do you could acquire a "county paradise" in County Armagh.

The Belfast Telegraph has pictures of Dartan Hall on its page three along with a full description.

The property, near Killylea, was built between 1850 and 1860.

The current owner is selling as he wants to "scale down", the Telegraph reports.