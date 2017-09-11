Northern Ireland

Man seriously injured in Clondalkin, Dublin, shooting

A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Dublin.

It happened at Wheatfield Avenue, in Clondalkin in the west of the city. It was reported to police at about 21:40 local time.

The victim is in his 30s.

The area is currently sealed off and a forensic examination of the area will take place. Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.