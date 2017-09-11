Police have arrested three people in what they have said are ongoing investigations into criminal activity linked to the north Belfast UVF.

Detectives carried out seven searches in the greater Belfast area on Monday - both homes and commercial properties.

A 56-year-old woman and 39-year-old man were arrested in Newtownabbey and a 56-year-old man in north Belfast.

All three of them are still being questioned.

"Today's operation demonstrates the PSNI's commitment to tackling all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries," Detective Inspector Heather Whoriskey said.

"While these searches and arrests focused specifically on the north Belfast UVF, we will continue to target all paramilitary groups and disrupt their illegal activities which only serve to blight the communities they operate in."