Image caption Shane Kinney admitted racing his cousin on 6 April 2015 on the Cushendall Road, Ballycastle

A man who was involved in a high-speed car crash that resulted in the death of his cousin and another man, has been jailed for over four years.

Shane Kinney, 23, admitted racing his cousin on 6 April 2015 on the Cushendall Road in Ballycastle.

Kinney broke down when he was given a nine-year sentence, half of which will be spent in prison.

His parents, Kevin and Sharon Kinney, admitted trying to help their son cover up his involvement in the crash.

Kevin Kinney was jailed for six months as part of a 12-month sentence.

Sharon Kinney was given a nine-month sentence suspended for two years.

The two men who died in the crash were Johnny Black, 19 and Robin Wilson, 26. Seven other people were injured.

Hidden car

Last Friday, the court heard how Shane Kinney and his cousin, Robin, were "like brothers".

An eyewitness recalled hearing Shane Kinney say on the night of the incident: "I've left them lying there dead. I've hidden my car."

Kinney, from Drones Road in Armoy, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving.

His father, Kevin, 52, admitted perverting the course of justice by removing his son's car and obtaining parts to have damage to it repaired.

Image caption Pictured are Shane Kinney (middle), his mother, Sharon Kinney, and father Kevin Kinney were also sentenced on Tuesday

His mother, Sharon Kinney, 50, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice by removing the car after it was involved in the fatal Easter Monday crash.

The judge was told Shane Kinney's parents' response was a "hasty" and "human reaction".

Image caption Two people were killed and seven were injured in the crash in 2015

'Substantial sentence'

A previous court hearing was told that two vehicles were found at the scene of the crash, one in which Mr Wilson had been travelling, and the other in which Mr Black had been travelling.

However, investigations led police to believe a third vehicle was involved, a blue Volkswagen Golf, identified as belonging to Shane Kinney.

No damage was found to his car when he presented himself to police two days after the crash.

But, officers believed car parts were stolen in a scrap yard in Armoy and fitted to the vehicle.

Forensic evidence matched the parts to a car in the yard.

Witnesses also placed Shane Kinney at the scene of the crash with damage to his car.