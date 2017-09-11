Image caption A family car was destroyed in the attack

Three children, aged 10, seven and three, were asleep in a house in County Antrim when shots were fired into their bedroom on Monday morning.

The gun attack took place at a detached house in Brustin Brae Road. More shots were fired into the hallway. No one was injured.

A family car was also set alight and destroyed in the attack.

The children's mother told the BBC she blamed paramilitaries and said she was now considering moving house.

In a separate incident, a house was badly damaged and two cars destroyed in an arson attack in the town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Firefighters put out the blaze at the house in Magee Park.