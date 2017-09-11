Putting Shan Bullock back among the greats

Image caption A newly-unveiled bust at the estate's National Trust Visitors' Centre depicts a young and vigorous Shan Bullock

If asked to think of literary names with Fermanagh connections, you would be forgiven for overlooking Shan Bullock in favour of Beckett and Wilde.

But fans of the Crom Castle native are determined to see him take his place among the greats.

A newly-unveiled bust at the estate's National Trust Visitors' Centre depicts a young and vigorous Shan Bullock, with an impressive moustache.

He was born on the Crom estate in 1865, in the days when it was a "big house", employing and in many cases housing the local people.

Although he left Fermanagh as a child, his early days had a huge impact on him and it was to the south west of Northern Ireland that he returned in his writings.

Climbing yew trees

More than 70 years after Bullock's death in 1935, his words still resonate with Vicki Herbert, who also was born in the demesne.

"My children grew up here too," she said.

"So when he talked about his brothers and sisters climbing on yew trees in the old castle, I could visualise my own children doing that."

Despite the geographical connection, Shan Bullock's novels were unknown to Ms Herbert until she began working as a tour guide.

"The first book I ever read of Shan's was After Sixty Years, and his quotes were invaluable," she said.

"It wasn't just learning about the past of the estate and the facts, he put his family details in and how he felt."

Untapped resource?

But his is a name that has largely disappeared from the annals and Vicki has her own ideas as to why that might be.

"He wrote about local things that people didn't accept too well at that time, like the Land Acts, where the big estates and families had to sell their land off," she said.

"It was changing from the old way of life and maybe it was just changing too rapidly for the local people. But Shan actually saw it happening and documented it."

That historical record of jobs and lifestyles, albeit fictionalised, has steadily garnered fans who have formed the Shan Bullock Society and say he is an untapped resource.

"We should be using him to attract the tourists," said George Watson, co-founder of the group.

"He said he valued recognition and he didn't really get recognition.

"He wanted people to come up and say to him: 'That was a great description you have of Belturbet fair in your last book.' But it never happened.

"Now we're rediscovering his work and we hope it'll take off."

Courting and fighting

For George and local history fans like him, it's the descriptions in books like Irish Pastorals, The Awkward Squads and Master John that put Shan Bullock in a league of his own.

"He describes the cot (the traditional Lough Erne boat), the way of life in 1900, the rivalry between the unionists and nationalists - even though there was a lot of sectarianism underneath, they still managed to live their lives reasonably peacefully," he said.

"It's amazing to read about the courting and the fighting, the hard work and the life here on Upper Lough Erne in the early 20th Century."

Relatives of Shan Bullock attended the unveiling of the bust in his birthplace, but even they are still on a journey of discovery about his life.

"My father was a first cousin of Shan Bullock," said Sam Bullock, who still lives close to the Crom estate.

"I knew of a few books of his, but we didn't really talk much about him at all.

"Even yet, I haven't read all his books, so I have to do that.

"But it is rather exciting and, from a tourist point of view, I think we could develop this a bit."

And that is the burning ambition of George Watson and others like him in the Shan Bullock Society.

"Shan Bullock should be promoted and the tourists will come," said George.

"To me, he is just a wonderful author and I will be reading him forever."