House and cars damaged in arson attack at Magee Park in Larne

Image caption The cars were set alight in the driveway of the house

A house has been badly damaged and two cars destroyed in an arson attack in Larne, County Antrim.

The two cars were set alight in the driveway of the house in Magee Park shortly after 03:00 BST on Saturday.

The fire also damaged the house. The occupants of the house were told to stay at the back of it while firefighters put the blaze out.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area to contact them.