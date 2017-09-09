Northern Ireland

Man arrested in Belfast charged over GAA ticket scam

Mayo's Kevin McLoughlin battles with Dublin's Ciaran Kilkenny Image copyright ©INPHO/James Crombie
Image caption Dublin and Mayo will meet in the final for the second year in a row

Police have charged a 30-year-old man with fraud by false representation and theft.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The charges follow the man's arrest in Belfast in connection with a number of offences, including an online GAA All Ireland Final ticketing scam.

The All-Ireland Gaelic Football final takes place on Sunday, 17 September.

