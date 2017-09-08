Armagh farm: Woman dies after being struck by cow

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption It happened in the Drumhirk area, a number of miles outside Armagh city on Friday

A 67-year-old woman has died after being struck by a cow in an accident on a farm in County Armagh.

It happened in the Drumhirk area, a number of miles outside Armagh city on Friday.

The Northern Ireland Air ambulance was called to the incident.

Police and the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

DUP MLA William Irwin said he knew the woman and her family, and was shocked to hear about the accident.