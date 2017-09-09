No let up in special school bus concerns

Image caption The Education Authority says special school transport changes were due to the issue of new contracts

Parents of Belfast children with special needs say they remain unhappy with changes to school transport.

This week, BBC NI reported on children spending as many as five hours a day on buses taking them to special school.

Claire Dobbin from east Belfast said that, despite subsequent changes to the transport arrangements, her son spent two hours on the bus on Wednesday.

The Education Authority said that it is working to ensure the arrangements meet the needs of all children.

Claire's son, Archie, aged five, has autism and is in P2 at Harberton Special School.

She told the BBC her son had been picked up more than two hours late last Friday, and did not arrive home until 16:00 BST after finishing school at 14:30.

'Immediate action'

The Education Authority (EA) said that following delays experienced by some Harberton pupils it took "immediate action to ensure that alternative transport arrangements were in place from Tuesday morning".

It said the new arrangements were "now working well and will continue to improve".

However, Archie's mother said he was picked up by a bus at 07:45 on Wednesday and did not arrive at school, four-and-a-half miles away, until 09:45.

On Thursday, he was picked up at 07:45 and got to school at 09:10, she said.

'Very anxious'

"He was very anxious getting on the bus," she said, adding that the younger children, like Archie, are now being taken home in two taxis.

Charlene Bradley's son, Charlie, six, has autism and attends Cedar Lodge Special School in north Belfast.

She was told that, from the start of term, Charlie would be picked up by the school bus on the main Ligoneil Road, rather than from his home.

Charlene said the problem is not the distance to be walked but her son's safety that concerns her as he lacks a sense of danger.

"You just can't let Charlie stand on his own. You have to hold on to him," she said.

"It's been hard this week, very hard," Charlene said.

New contracts

An EA spokesperson added the changes to transport arrangements were due to the issue of new contracts at the start of the school year, with around 200 buses dedicated to the transportation of children with special educational needs.

Referring to problems experienced by children attending Harberton School, the EA added: "It can take a few days for new arrangements to fully settle as new staff become familiar with routes, children, operations and routines.

"The arrangements for children travelling to Harberton School are now working well and will continue to improve.

"We continue to work with parents to ensure that the new transport arrangements meet the needs of all the children."