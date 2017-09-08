All-Ireland GAA final: Police warning over ticket fraud

Image copyright ©INPHO/James Crombie Image caption Dublin and Mayo will meet in the final for the second year in a row

Police have issued a warning about an online fraudster offering tickets for the All-Ireland Gaelic Football final at Croke Park.

Dublin and Mayo meet in Sunday week's final for the second year in a row.

Police have said a man claiming to be from Antrim GAA is offering tickets for sale and asking people to send cash.

In a Facebook post, police said: "Numerous people from all over Ireland have sent cash to addresses in Belfast without receiving tickets in return."

The All-Ireland Gaelic Football final takes place on Sunday, 17 September.

The PSNI's Facebook post said the addresses the money had been sent to "ranged through all parts of Belfast".

"Scammers are inventive and can be very convincing," said the police post.

Image copyright PA Image caption Sunday's final is being played at Croke Park in Dublin

"Their singular aim is to gain access to your money and they will employ just about any tactic to do so, from purporting to represent businesses and government agencies to claiming to be fundraising for charity.

"Always be wary of any individual that cold calls you and be especially suspicious of anyone who asks for money, banking or credit card information.

"It is highly unusual for any legitimate company or organisation to demand money over the phone."