Ian Paisley denies £100K Sri Lankan holiday claim

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Ian Paisley succeeded his late father as MP for North Antrim in 2010

MP Ian Paisley is referring himself to a parliamentary watchdog over claims he did not declare £100,000 in hospitality from the Sri Lankan government.

A newspaper report said the DUP and his family took two all-expenses-paid holidays to the island in 2013.

The Daily Telegraph said he recently met Sri Lankan officials to discuss the possibility of post-Brexit trade deals with the south Asian country.

But the MP said the report was "devoid of fact or logic" and "defamatory".

On social media, Mr Paisley said he had referred the matter to his lawyer.

1/2 The Daily Telegraph article is defamatory. It is devoid of fact or logic. Referred to my lawyer. — Ian Paisley MP (@ianpaisleymp) September 7, 2017

In response to the Sri Lankan holiday claims, a DUP spokesman said: "Ian Paisley MP will rightly refer himself to the [Parliamentary] Commissioner for Standards.

"We await the outcome of that investigation."

Father's footsteps

The 50-year-old MP is the son of the late Ian Paisley, founder and former leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), now the largest political party in Northern Ireland.

In 2010, the then Mr Paisley Jr succeeded his father as MP for the North Antrim constituency.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Ian Paisley's late father was one of Northern Ireland's most significant political leaders

He is currently one of 10 DUP MPs who are propping up Theresa May's minority Conservative government.

The DUP struck a significant deal with the Tories after the snap general election in June, which saw Mrs May losing her majority in the House of Commons.

At the time, it was reported that the agreement would result in more than £1bn in extra government spending for Northern Ireland over the next two years.