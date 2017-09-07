Boy injured by stun gun on Glen Road, Belfast, 'was convulsing'

Image caption The boys were walking towards a bus stop in west Belfast when the attack happened

A woman who helped a schoolboy injured in a west Belfast stun gun attack has said he was convulsing and that she could smell burning.

Two 12-year-old boys are recovering after they were both attacked with the device on the Glen Road.

It happened at about 16:30 BST on Wednesday when the boys where approached by a group of youths.

The boys told police they felt something on their necks and one of them fell to the ground.

One of them is believed to be a pupil at De La Salle College and the other at St Mary's CBS. They were walking towards a bus stop at the time.

'Barely conscious'

A woman in a nearby office saw what happened and rushed to help.

She told BBC News NI the boy who fell was convulsing, barely conscious and in a "bad state".

She said she could smell burning and saw the boy had a two-inch long strike mark on the back of his head.

Image caption The attack happened on the Glen Road

Both boys were taken to hospital.

One was treated and released immediately, the other was still being assessed late on Wednesday night, but is believed to now be recovering at home.

Community representatives have said the use of the stun gun is a worrying development.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey told The Irish News: "I would hope that those involved would see sense and pass it (the weapon) on to their parents or school.

"I would also urge schools to work with each other to look at what has happened."

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.