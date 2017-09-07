BBC under fire for 'appalling lack of transparency'

Image caption Gregory Campbell claimed the broadcaster's lack of transparency was "appalling"

A DUP MP has called for a radical overhaul of how the BBC conducts its business.

Gregory Campbell claimed the broadcaster's lack of transparency was "appalling".

Speaking at Westminster, he also called for the publication of a presenters' declaration of interests.

A BBC spokesperson said: "We are committed to a high level of transparency, including around our commissioning processes."

The BBC spokesperson added: "We also have to protect the BBC's editorial independence. Value for money is fundamental to everything that we do."

During the debate, Culture Minister Matt Hancock urged the BBC in Northern Ireland to respond in "substance" to the concerns raised by Mr Campbell.

Mr Campbell said he was still waiting for a satisfactory response to issues he had highlighted.

"The bottom line is that the BBC needs to radically alter the way they carry out their business using our money, that's the point.

"They are using public money, their procedures need overhauling, transparency is appalling. The case for change was never more apparent than it is now, " he said.

'Culture of fear'

Mr Campbell said he has raised concerns with BBC Northern Ireland around the commissioning of contracts, and how spending was monitored.

He claimed people were reluctant to speak out as there was a "culture of fear" around the commissioning of some contracts.

The BBC spokesperson added: "We invited Mr Campbell to discuss his concerns about BBC commissioning in December 2016. This offer remains open."

The MP also raised questions around impartiality, claiming that a BBC Spotlight reporter had been involved in a programme criticising the police without declaring they had previously been employed by the PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland).

He said there should be more openness around presenters and their outside interests.

"What's the point in having a declaration of interest if no one knows what's in it?

"Why would you ask people to declare any interests and if anyone wants to find out... the BBC are not going to tell you, and they are not going to tell you under the auspices of journalism, art or literature?"

The East Londonderry MP said it was an entirely reasonable request that all BBC presenters' declarations of interest be published.

"These matters need to be aired so the BBC hierarchy and the minister are aware of what has happened, and the lengths some of us have gone to to get answers to very straight forward questions," he said.

'Safeguarding rights'

In response, the Digital and Culture Minister, Matt Hancock, urged BBC Northern Ireland to respond in "substance" to Mr Campbell's concerns.

"The BBC received £4bn a year in terms of the TV licence fee. As a public service broadcaster funded by the public, it must therefore be as open and transparent as possible, the public rightly expects it to be scrutinised effectively and to know how it spends our money," he said.

In response to Mr Campbell's comments regarding a Spotlight reporter, the BBC spokesperson said: "As we have already indicated to Mr Campbell, we deal with queries about the personal information of BBC staff in ways that safeguard their rights and fulfil the requirements of law."