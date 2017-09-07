Facebook damages cut in flag protester case

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Loyalist protests took place in 2012-2013 over the decision to fly the union flag at Belfast City Hall only on designated days

Damages awarded to a loyalist flag protester for being branded a "tout" on Facebook have been cut to £500.

The Court of Appeal overturned a separate finding that comments about his grown-up children's religion were a misuse of private information.

Facebook appealed the original decision to award £3,000 to the man, referred to as J20.

He sued the company over a series of offensive postings linked to his involvement in demonstrations in 2012.

The protests resulted from a decision in December 2012 to limit the flying of the union flag at Belfast City Hall.

The court heard J20 has a conviction for disorderly behaviour over an incident linked to tensions at the time.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Facebook appealed the High Court's findings

In December 2016, the High Court awarded the man damages for Facebook's misuse of private information.

The social media company challenged findings that the references to his children and his alleged role as an informer were breaches of privacy.

Ruling on the appeal, a judge noted that J20 has not seen his children for nearly two decades.

The oldest is now 31 while the youngest is at least 16, the court heard.

No evidence was produced to show that their religion should be kept private, the judge found.

'Tout' claims

Regarding the "tout" claims, a judge upheld the High Court's verdict that it inferred a confidential relationship between the alleged informer and those being assisted.

"A person who had provided confidential information to a relevant agency would as a matter of course reasonably expect that the fact of this communication of the material would be private," the judge said.

But he held that Facebook is only liable for the period between it being alerted to the posting and taking it down - just under two weeks in 2013 - and reduced the award of damages to £500.