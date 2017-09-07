Syria terror accused 'could strip AK47'

Image caption Eamon Bradley, 28, denies the three charges

A Londonderry man accused of terrorist offences in Syria could strip an AK47 assault rifle, a court has heard.

Eamon Bradley, 28, of Benview Estate, Coshquin, has pleaded not guilty to three charges.

They include attending a training camp and receiving instructions or training in the use of firearms and explosives.

Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Omagh, heard details of claims Mr Bradley made in police interviews.

Training camp

The jury was told that, after two months in Turkey trying to find a way into Syria, Mr Bradley had crossed a river with some other men and had been taken to a training camp, or "moskur" in Arabic.

Mr Bradley said he had signed some forms and had his photograph taken, that he had signed a letter in Arabic, which he understood to mean that he would co-operate, and that he was now a "mujahid", a fighter.

He also said he had known he was going to oppose the Assad regime.

The jury heard how he had told detectives he could take an AK47 assault rifle apart and put it back together, but he could not use a mortar.

The trial continues.