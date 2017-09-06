Hospitality Ulster 'alarmed' by proposals on migration

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption About 20% of staff in Northern Ireland's hotels, pubs and restaurants are foreign nationals

Proposals to curb unskilled migration on the day the UK leaves the EU would be "a disaster" for Northern Ireland's hospitality sector, it has been claimed.

About 20% of staff in hotels, pubs and restaurants are foreign nationals.

Under the leaked draft government plan, businesses would have to recruit locally unless they could prove an "economic need" to employ EU citizens.

However, Hospitality Ulster said it was "deeply alarmed".

Its Chief Executive Colin Neill said: "Access to migrant workers is essential if we are to continue to build a strong, prosperous hospitality sector."

He said there would be thousands of jobs to fill in coming years as the sector grows.

"The reality is that we cannot fill those positions by recruiting from Northern Ireland alone, especially given our low unemployment rate."

The hospitality sector employs about 60,000 people in Northern Ireland and is said to contribute £1.1bn to the economy annually.

The agri-food industry is another part of the economy heavily reliant on foreign workers.

Some of its employers have previously voiced concerns at the potential impact of Brexit on its workforce.

Before the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive in January, the First and Deputy First Minister, in a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May, called for "sufficiently flexible" policies to allow access to unskilled migrant labour.