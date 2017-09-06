Northern Ireland floods: Farmers advised on debris

Image caption Local farmers say they have never experienced anything like the destruction wrought by the floods

Farmers have been told they can move flood debris on their land without the need for a waste licence.

But if they want to take it off the farm they may need to seek authorisation.

Dozens of farms were badly affected by flash flooding.

In particular farmers in the Glenelly and Owenkillew valleys in the Sperrins had to contend with tonnes of rock and silt which was dumped on fields by landslips and overflowing rivers.

Image caption Farmer Dan Gormley was left with tonnes of silt on his land when the Glenelly River overflowed

Many were left unsure about what to do with spoil which littered their fields.

Landowners have been told that if their land is in an Area of Special Scientific Interest they may need consent for work they do, including putting spoil back into rivers.

The permanent secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Environment said officials would be adopting a "flexible approach" where possible.

Noel Lavery said farmers were dealing with "incredibly difficult conditions" and the department wanted to help.

Image caption Landsides on the slopes of Glenelly has left tonnes of slit and rock on the farmland below

He said the authorities also had a responsibility to ensure to take account of the impact of any work on the environment.

Famers have been advised that if they want to move material within their farm they can do so without the need for a waste authorisation.

But if the material is to be moved off farm "it becomes waste and there may be other requirements a landowner needs to consider".

Advice is being offered via the NIEA on 028 90569360.