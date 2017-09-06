NI universities maintain Times Higher Education rankings

Image caption Queen's University Belfast was founded as Queen's College in 1845

Queen's University Belfast (QUB) has maintained its place in the Times Higher Education (THE) world university rankings for 2017/18.

It remains in the 201-250 band of world universities, the same as last year.

Ulster University (UU) is in the 501-600 global ranking band, also the same as last year.

The rankings rate universities worldwide on measures including teaching, research, international outlook and income from industry.

The UK has 31 universities in the top 200.

Trinity rises

Globally, the United States has most universities in the top 200 but there are more Chinese universities this year too.

QUB is ranked 34th in the UK and Republic of Ireland rankings alone, while UU is in a band of universities from 66-74th place.

Trinity College, Dublin, is the top ranked Irish university and has risen to 117 in the global rankings and 14th in the UK and Ireland rankings.

THE rankings are regarded as one of the most authoritative rankings of universities worldwide, along with the QS rankings.

In those QS rankings, released in September, Queen's was placed 202nd while Ulster University was in the 601-650 band.

The highest-ranked university by THE in 2017/18 was the University of Oxford.

The University of Cambridge was ranked second, while Stanford University and the California Institute of Technology ranked equal third.

The full list of results are available on the Times Higher Education website.