Gerry Adams to spell out future plans in November

Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams said he will set out his "future intentions" if he is re-elected party leader at its conference in November.

Mr Adams was speaking in County Meath before a party meeting.

He said he would detail the party's "planned process of generational change" if he is re-elected.

He added that the party had a 10-year plan for "orderly leadership change" that had been outlined by Martin McGuinness.

Mr McGuinness, the party's former deputy leader, died in March.

More to follow.