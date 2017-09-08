Police officer held in social media probe

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The officer was arrested in relation to the alleged misuse of misuse of social media such as twitter

A serving police officer has been arrested by Police Ombudsman investigators.

The officer was arrested in relation to the alleged misuse of misuse of social media such as twitter.

The arrest came about as part of a wider Police Service of Northern Ireland investigation into misuse of social media by police officers.

A number of police officers or support staff are being investigated over claims of inappropriate use of Twitter.

The PSNI confirmed late last month that an inquiry into accounts from individuals claiming to be police officers was under way.