NI newspaper review: Papers focus on Stormont as talks resume

September means back to school and, for Northern Ireland's politicians, there's a distinct 'back to Stormont' theme developing judging by Monday's daily newspapers.

Efforts to resume inter-party talks, with a view to the eventual return of devolved government at Stormont, takes up plenty of space in the headlines, along with one of the issues that remains a major sticking point - the Irish language.

With Secretary of State James Brokenshire set to meet each of the five main parties later, the front page of the Belfast Telegraph offers this reminder from the DUP: "Our offer is still on the table".

On Friday, party leader Arlene Foster proposed an immediate return of the Stormont Executive along with a parallel process looking at cultural issues, such as the Irish language, but Sinn Féin rejected it.

DUP negotiator Edwin Poots said they should reconsider.

"This (our proposal) was prematurely rejected. We made the proposal in good faith and will continue to enter all talks without any red lines. Northern Ireland can't continue with no elected government."

Tiesto attack

Over in the News Letter, DUP MP Gregory Campbell likewise warned Sinn Féin that "there will be zero Stormont" unless the party gives up its demand for a stand-alone Irish Language Act.

However, Sinn Féin said that Mr Campbell appeared to be "like a boy with his finger in the dyke, trying to stop the tide of equality, rights and respect".

The Irish language conundrum has also made its way onto the front page of the News Letter, with the Alliance Party accused of being "at sixes and sevens" over the issue.

That's according to TUV leader Jim Allister, who said the party was sending out conflicting messages after MLA Trevor Lunn criticised Sinn Féin for holding a protest outside Bank of Ireland HQ over the bank's decision to drop an Irish language option on some ATMs.

Image caption Dutch DJ Tiesto played at Boucher Playing Fields as part of Belfast Vital

Meanwhile in the Irish News, the mother of a teenager who may lose the sight in one eye after being attacked following a gig in Belfast has appealed for help catching his attackers.

Jason Tuite, from Dundalk, was assaulted after seeing a Tiesto concert in Belfast on 26 August. His right eye was seriously damaged.

His mother, Kay, said: "This could have been anybody's child... if they get away with this, whose children are going to be next?"

No prayers at Mayor dinner

Elsewhere, the newspaper focuses on a problem that has been driving motorists radio gaga - cross-border digital radio signal.

The Irish News says that while RTÉ television is available across Northern Ireland, its digital radio services are not - and motorists crossing the border on the way from Dublin to Belfast are often left frustrated by the drop in signal.

Sinn Féin MP Barry McElduff said it was "high time, with the help of the EU, these telecommunications problems are addressed and overcome".

In the newspaper's editorial, the Irish News adds that it is "particularly frustrating that a laptop computer or even a standard iPhone can pick up radio programmes from almost anywhere in the world but car drivers, who ironically may well be driving home from Dublin, are frequently denied access to our national broadcaster".

Image caption Belfast Lord Mayor Nuala McAllister dispensed with grace at her installation dinner at City Hall

Back over in the Belfast Telegraph, a break from tradition at Belfast City Hall has turned heads after the city's Lord Mayor did away with saying grace before her installation dinner.

Nuala McAllister, who is an atheist, did not invite anyone to say prayers before the meal, with some clerics saying grace at individual tables instead.

DUP councillor, and Belfast High Sheriff Tom Haire, said he believed some tables were confused by the lack of prayers.

"Our table did its own thing; we invited Rev McNeely to say grace so we were not put out in any shape or form. It was obvious, however, that some tables were waiting before starting dinner because they were expecting prayers as is the normal tradition."

Derulo appeal

Aileen Graham, his party colleague, said that while saying grace was "a tradition", it was the Lord Mayor's night and "you can't force anyone to say grace if they don't want to".

Over in the Daily Mirror, the paper carries the heartrending story of Laura McNally and her 10-month-old daughter Isla, who died after Laura fell down the stairs while carrying her four years ago.

Laura and her husband, Davey, have since set up a a charity to help children with brain injuries, called Isla's Rainbow of Hope.

"I don't know why we had that accident or why our little baby was chosen to go or why Davey and I have to face this. But it did happen and we cannot escape that so we remember every day filled with the most awful pain and the most beautiful love," she said.

Image caption Whatcha Say? Jason Derulo has been asked to meet his biggest fan in Belfast

And finally, the Mirror also carries an appeal for Jason Derulo to meet his biggest fan - Jack McCrea from Belfast.

Jack's brother Damien tells the paper that Jack, who has Down's Syndrome, idolises the hitmaker and would be made up if the pair could meet when Derulo comes to town for a concert next March.

"My wife Nichola took him to see Jason Derulo a long time ago and ever since Jack has been really big into him. He can't get enough of him.

"We would really love him to meet him... even if he was walking past and shook his hand, he would talk about it for 20 years."