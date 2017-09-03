Police appeal after Lurgan arson attack

Image copyright Peter Byrne

Police are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack on a house in Lurgan, County Armagh.

Emergency services responded to a fire at a house in Connolly Place in the early hours of Sunday. No-one was in the house at the time.

Det Insp Stephen Harvey said the incident was being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.

"The fire caused extensive damage to the property," he added. "Thankfully nobody was in the house at the time."

Anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.