In Pictures: Air show in Portrush attracts crowds
Thousands turn out for the first day of the annual Air Waves International Airshow in County Antrim.
-
Press Eye
RAF Grob Tutor Mark 1
-
Press Eye
The RNLI Lifeboat at the Air Waves Portrush Northern Ireland International Airshow
-
Press Eye
Lt Cdr Marty van Duin (pilot) and Lt Cdr Chris Grey (observer) with the Royal Navy Wildcat HMA2
-
Kelvin Boyes
Spectators on the East Strand watch the RAF Typhoon plane
-
Press Eye
The Ulster Gliding Club Glider
-
Press Eye
The Royal Navy Wildcat HMA2
-
Kelvin Boyes
Spectators on the East Strand watch the Catalina plane at the Air Waves Portrush Northern Ireland International Airshow
-
Press Eye
The Wildcat Aerobatics
-
Press Eye
Hughes Loach