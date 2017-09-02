Arson attack on west Belfast house

A 58-year-old woman has escaped injury following an arson attack on a house in west Belfast.

The incident happened on Friday in the Broadway area at about 21:00 BST.

The NIFRS attended the scene, which police are treating as arson with intent to endanger life. There was considerable smoke damage to the property.

Det Sgt Moffett said: "Detectives would like to speak to a male was seen running away from the scene.

"He is described as being of medium build and height, wearing dark clothing and black trainers with white soles."