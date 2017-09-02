Two attacked and child held down in Banbridge aggravated burglary

Two people have been attacked and an eight-year-old girl held down during an aggravated burglary and serious assault in County Down.

The incident happened in the Bramblewood area of Banbridge on Friday at about 22:55 BST.

It was reported that three men wearing dark hooded tops forced entry to the property and attacked three females.

A 48-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were later treated in hospital for suspected fractures.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The girl was treated for shock.

The BBC understands that the three females who are attacked are related.

Det Insp Stephen Harvey said: "This was a vicious act and I would ask for the public to assist us in bringing the perpetrators to justice."