Two attacked and child held down in Banbridge aggravated burglary
Two people have been attacked and an eight-year-old girl held down during an aggravated burglary and serious assault in County Down.
The incident happened in the Bramblewood area of Banbridge on Friday at about 22:55 BST.
It was reported that three men wearing dark hooded tops forced entry to the property and attacked three females.
A 48-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were later treated in hospital for suspected fractures.
Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The girl was treated for shock.
The BBC understands that the three females who are attacked are related.
Det Insp Stephen Harvey said: "This was a vicious act and I would ask for the public to assist us in bringing the perpetrators to justice."