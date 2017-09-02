Belfast body find: Man's death investigated by police
- 2 September 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found in Belfast city centre.
The man's body was found in Hope Street on Friday afternoon.
Their enquiries are continuing.
There are no further details at this time.