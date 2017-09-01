Man airlifted from Mournes with suspected arm fracture
- 1 September 2017
A man was rescued from the Mourne mountains on Friday evening.
He was treated for suspected arm and shoulder fractures.
The man then was winched on board Irish coastguard helicopter Rescue 116 and taken to hospital.
Northern Ireland ambulance service also attended the scene.