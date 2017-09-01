New IRA 'develops new under-car bomb'

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The bomb is detonated by a pressure plate like this one

Dissident republicans have developed a new kind of under-car bomb, the PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) has warned.

It involves a pressure plate designed to detonate when a car drives over it.

The method was used by the New IRA when the group targeted an off-duty officer in Londonderry in February.

Det Supt John McVea said: "The pressure plate is a crude method of detonation. Not sophisticated, but a very effective means of detonation."

He expressed concern that the New IRA had access to high explosives.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption This bomb was used to target a police officer in Londonderry in February

Magnetic under-car bombs have been commonly used by dissident republicans to target police officers in the past.

Modern cars are made using more plastic, the senior officer explained, making it more difficult to attach a magnetic device.

The bomb itself comprises a box of explosives wrapped in tape and placed under a car.