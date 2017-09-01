County Down: Coastguard rescues three teenagers
- 1 September 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
Three teenagers have been rescued after they got into difficulties while swimming off the County Down coast.
The coastguard were called at around 20:00 on Thursday.
A member of the public spotted the two boys and a girl clinging to rocks near Millisle and raised the alarm.
Three Bangor coastguard boats and the RNLI attended.