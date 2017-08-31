Houses evacuated in second Lettershandoney alert

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police advised motorists that two roads in the village will be closed overnight

Houses have been evacuated and roads closed due to a second security alert in Lettershandoney, County Londonderry, in as many days.

Police said the roads will remain closed overnight as they investigate reports that a device had been left in the Lettershandoney Avenue area.

On Wednesday night, a number of houses were evacuated in Oeghill Park during an alert but nothing was found.

Police thanked the community "for their patience".

"I appreciate that residents have been inconvenienced as they have been asked to leave their homes," said Ch Insp Alan Hutton.

"However, I would ask anyone if they find anything suspicious to contact police immediately. Do not touch or lift it."

Tirbracken Road, from the Edenreagh Road junction to Tamnaherin Road, and Lettershandoney Avenue, between Gorticross Road and Tirbracken Road, will be closed until Friday.

Residents will be able to access Oeghill Park via the Tamnaherin Road and Lettershandoney Avenue via the Gorticross Road.

"I would advise people who would normally use these roads to go about their daily business, to seek alternative routes and allow extra time for their journey both tonight and tomorrow morning," added Ch Insp Hutton.