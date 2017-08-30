Houses evacuated in security alert
- 30 August 2017
Northern Ireland
A number of houses have been evacuated after a security alert in Lettershandoney, near Drumahoe, County Londonderry.
Police said they are in attendance at the alert in Oeghill Park.
There are no further details at this time.