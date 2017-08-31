Foster to set out DUP stance on power-sharing negotiations

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Arlene Foster expected to emphasise that the return of the power-sharing executive is the DUP's preferred option

The leader of the DUP is expected to make a speech on Thursday setting out her party's attitude to the next round of negotiations on restoring devolution.

In June, talks between parties failed to restore a power-sharing executive.

Arlene Foster is expected to emphasise that the swift return of the executive is the DUP's preferred option.

She is also expected to argue that the current stand off cannot be allowed to continue much longer.

On Wednesday, the Sinn Féin President, Gerry Adams, said that without a stand alone Irish Language Act there would be no new Assembly.

The language issue has been a sticking point in talks to restore devolution.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning devolved government since January, when the coalition led by the two biggest parties, the DUP and Sinn Féin, collapsed over a botched green energy scheme.

The late deputy first minister, Martin McGuinness, stood down in protest over the DUP's handling of an investigation into the scandal, in a move that triggered a snap election in March.

Over the past year and during two elections at Stormont and Westminster, the two parties have remained deadlocked over a number of issues.