Police searching area of wasteland
- 30 August 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are searching an area of wasteland off the Ballygomartin Road in west Belfast.
The road is closed between its junction with the Whiterock Road and Springmartin Road.
It is understood that police were contacted about an object found at the weekend.