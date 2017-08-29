Homes evacuated in Newtownards gas leak
- 29 August 2017
Traffic has ground to a halt and a number of homes have been evacuated following a gas leak in Newtownards.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area as a number of streets in the County Down town have been cordoned off by police.
Emergency services are at the scene on Regent Street.
Residents report firefighters called door-to-door urging people to leave their homes shortly after 08:30 BST.
More details to follow.
Part of High Street Newtownards closed off this morning pic.twitter.com/c0AaaTGgXs— Violet Brown (@VBrownChronicle) August 29, 2017
Avoid the centre of #Newtownards. Just got stuck for a half hour on a @Translink_NI bus. Spotted police and fire presence pic.twitter.com/U2HLnpsO3k— Robert JE Simpson (@robertjesimpson) August 29, 2017
Drivers are advised Regent Street in Newtownards is currently closed, affecting town centre traffic. Diversions are in place.— PSNI Road Policing (@PSNITraffic) August 29, 2017
