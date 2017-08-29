NI paper review: Cheeky burgers and legend's school pics

Image copyright News Letter

Inappropriate tweets, the demands of fussy prisoners and school pictures of a comedy legend all make headlines in Northern Ireland's papers on Tuesday.

"Cheeky burgers" is the headline in the Daily Mirror.

It says New IRA prisoners in Portlaoise Prison in the Republic sent prison staff out to get food from nearby takeaways and a hotel after claiming their wing kitchen was contaminated.

The paper also says they "turned their noses up" at sausages cooked for them in the staff canteen.

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption The Daily Mirror says republican prisoners at Portlaoise Prison sent out for takeaway burgers

Victims campaigner Kenny Donaldson tells the paper: "At a time when law-abiding people are struggling to get by, using food from food banks, choosing between heating and eating, the idea of these prisoners being pandered to is sickening."

The Belfast Telegraph leads with another family who feel they have been let down by the continued absence of devolution at Stormont.

The mother of 10-year-old Zona Armstrong says they may have to move to the Republic so her daughter can get cystic fibrosis (CF) "wonder-drug" Orkambi.

"It's heartbreaking. If Stormont was up and running they could make the decision to make Orkambi available here and that's why what is going on at the moment is so frustrating," she tells the paper.

"Our politicians have the power to make Orkambi available here, but they aren't even talking at the moment."

The News Letter says that British soldiers who served in Northern Ireland are fearful that new inquests will be "witch-hunts".

The paper says that the Ministry of Defence has sent letters out to veterans who may have witnessed incidents during the Troubles "in what is understood to be the largest ever trawl of its kind".

"This new witch-hunt is disgraceful and unwelcome," says Anto Wickham of Justice for Veterans UK.

Online troll claims

The Irish News leads with allegations that three serving police officers were operating online troll accounts that targeted women politicians.

It says one of the the officers being investigated is alleged to have been involved in online abuse of Alliance leader Naomi Long.

According to the paper, a second officer is being investigated for leaking information about ongoing criminal investigations, as well as sending intimate pictures of himself to women.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The rain didn't put off the crowds at the Auld Lammas Fair in Ballycastle

The paper's front page also features a fantastic picture of horses being run on the streets of Ballycastle as part of the Auld Lamas Fair.

More pictures of the fair, which dates back to the 1600s, feature inside with the rain not putting off people travelling to the north Antrim town to sample local flavours such as yellow man and dulse.

The Irish News reports that country stars Daniel O'Donnell and Nathan Carter are to join forces with other singers and musicians for a benefit gig for victims of last week's flooding in the north west.

The paper, along with the News Letter, also raises concerns about the possible contamination of the river Faughan as a result of the floods.

The river supplies much of Londonderry's drinking water.

Retirement village with spa

The Belfast Telegraph says proposals for Northern Ireland's first dedicated retirement village are to be unveiled later.

The facility in Carrickfergus would include 361 residential units, a spa and 42 acres to be turned into walking trails and parkland.

Finally, the same paper reveals that school pictures of legendary English comedian Tony Hancock have turned up in Lisburn.

Victoria Gallop's late father James Thompson went to school with Hancock at Bradfield College in Reading.

After her husband looked through the old school pictures - including one of Mr Thompson and Hancock in the school football team - and realised their significance, the couple wrote to the Tony Hancock Appreciation Society.

Image caption Comedian Tony Hancock's fame reached its peak in the 1950s and 1960s

Tristan Brittain-Dissont, who runs the group, described the images as unique.

"Pictures of Tony Hancock before the war and before he became famous are very few and far between, so it was an extraordinary find," he said.