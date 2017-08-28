Graffiti in east Belfast condemned as 'racist and appalling'

Image copyright Alliance Party Image caption The graffiti was written on walls in Dunraven Avenue and Glenbrook Avenue

Graffiti daubed on walls in east Belfast has been condemned as "racist" by an Alliance councillor for the area.

The graffiti was painted on walls in Dunraven Avenue and Glenbrook Avenue. It included a warning to landlords in the area.

Councillor David Armitage said he had reported the incident to the PSNI and contacted Belfast City Council to get it removed on Sunday.

"East Belfast is becoming more diverse and multicultural, which is welcome.

"What is not welcome is this graffiti. It is appalling some people would still have such attitudes in the 21st Century," he said.

"This summer has seen the best of Belfast showcased to a global audience through a number of major events.

"Graffiti like this and the thugs behind it have no place in our society - migrants are a valued part of our community, and should be respected and made to feel welcome.

"I know the vast majority of people who live in this area and further afield will be disgusted by this sickening graffiti."