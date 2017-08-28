County Londonderry: Man bundled into car boot in Coleraine

Police have said they are investigating reports of a man being forced into a car in Coleraine, County Londonderry.

The incident, which was reported to police at 22:30 BST, occurred in Brook Street on Sunday.

It was reported that the man was standing on the street when a red Audi, with a number of people on board pulled up alongside him.

He was then forced in to the boot and the car made off in the direction of Union Street.

Police are appealing for information.