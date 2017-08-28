Man tied up during Scarva robbery

An man has been injured after being assaulted and tied up during a robbery in Scarva, County Down.

It happened on the Old Mill Road shortly after 08:50 BST on Monday.

Two or three men entered a business and asked for tyres, which they said they would purchase, to be put into their van before assaulting the man who was working there at the time.

His injuries, to his face and body, are not believed to be life-threatening.

The perpetrators then made off with the tyres in their van, which had blue sides but a white front and white rear doors, at 09:15 BST in the direction of Scarva.